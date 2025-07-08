Eviction drive in Assam's Dhubri turns violent, encroachers attack excavators

GUWAHATI: Tensions flared during an eviction drive in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday when encroachers attacked excavators and allegedly attempted to target police personnel.

A group of encroachers, including women, carried out the attack with bricks and bamboo poles, damaging two excavators. The eviction drive was carried out in three Muslim villages -- Charuwa Bakra, Chirakuta and Santoshpur -- falling under the Chapar revenue circle.

Circle Officer Sashee Bhushan Raj Konwar downplayed the attack, calling it a stray incident. He said the drive was by and large peaceful. Authorities cleared about 3,500 bighas of government land where 1,069 families were settled.

The government had earlier announced one-time financial aid of Rs 50,000 to each of these families. Most of them had voluntarily shifted to other areas over the past few days after dismantling their homes.

Notices to vacate the place were served on them with a July 6 deadline.

Senior officials from the district administration along with a large number of police personnel, went to the three villages on Tuesday morning to carry out the eviction drive.