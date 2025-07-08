Jharkhand school teacher rapes student, three arrested

SIMDEGA: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused government school teacher and two others were arrested in connection with the case, Simdega Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshi said.

The arrests were made after the mother of the girl lodged an FIR with the Kurdeg police station, alleging that her daughter was raped by her school teacher, the SP said.

The incident happened on Jun 27 in a village under the Kurdeg police station limits, he said.

Arshi said the teacher, who absconded after the incident, also tried to stop the family through the local panchayat from filing the FIR.