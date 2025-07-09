Gehlot makes U-turn and softens stand on Raj govt, bats for Sharma

JAIPUR: Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot blew hot and cold against the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government on Tuesday, describing him as “suitable”, while launching a stinging critique against him.

“It has been one and a half years now. Complete your full five-year term. Who is stopping you? Pandit Bhajanlal suits us. We want you to govern well,” Gehlot said. He added that he had met Sharma twice. “He came to meet me and said he has been travelling across Rajasthan for 20 years and is committed to doing good work,” Gehlot said.

However, the former CM soon pivoted to sharp criticism, saying, “He should launch a discreet campaign through the IB and assess the issues the opposition raises. If he lacks the courage to act on them, that’s a different matter. If he has the guts, let him fix the problems.”

Later, Gehlot posted on social media, saying, “The Bhajanlal government has completely failed. His tactics, character, and true face have all been exposed.” He referred to an incident where a sitting MLA claimed his house had been robbed thrice. “If theft is happening repeatedly at an MLA’s residence, imagine the plight of the common people,” he said.

In his counter, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed, “When I compare our one-and-a-half years of governance with five years of Congress rule, Congress leaders get a stomach ache. That’s why they keep raising unnecessary issues. We can account for every promise made in our Sankalp Patra.”