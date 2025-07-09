Three hectares reclaimed in major crackdown under stringent land law in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a decisive crackdown against illegal land transactions and misuse, the Uttarakhand government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reclaimed over three hectares of land, taking action in 407 cases under its recently amended stringent land law.

According to a government spokesperson, this significant progress addresses a persistent challenge faced by the Himalayan state, which has long grappled with the rampant purchase and sale of land by outsiders since its formation from Uttarakhand's separation from Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

According to government sources, the Dhami administration's strengthened land law has initiated robust enforcement.

Of the 407 cases acted upon, 3.006 hectares of land have been officially vested with the state government. Legal proceedings are actively underway, with lawsuits filed in 154 cases and investigations continuing in 147 other matters.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unequivocally stated the administration's resolve, asserting that strict action will continue against violations.