Heavy overnight rain brings Gurugram to a standstill; roads flooded, traffic crawls

GURUGRAM: Intermittent overnight rainfall brought Gurugram to a standstill on Thursday, flooding roads and residential areas and causing massive traffic snarls across the city.

The district administration said Gurugram received 133 mm of rain while Wazirabad tehsil recorded 122 mm till 8.30 am.

Key stretches, including the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Basai, and Golf Course Extension Road, were waterlogged after the downpour that began on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Several other areas, including the road near the Rajiv Chowk parking lot, Sheetla Mata Road, Sadar Bazaar, Bus Adda Road, and roads in nearby colonies, were also submerged.

Waterlogging was reported from Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk and across Sectors 4, 5, 12, 13, 22, 23, 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 48, and 51. The flooding led to widespread traffic jams, prompting the Gurugram traffic police to issue alerts.

"Waterlogging has been reported at many places across Gurugram due to heavy rain since last night. Traffic jams with movement disruption may take more than usual time to commute," the traffic police posted on X.

The situation on National Highway 48 was worse, with a 7-8 km-long line of vehicles stretching from Narsinghpur to Rajokri in Delhi on Wednesday night. At Subhash Chowk, around 2.5 feet of water had accumulated, and traffic remained stuck till 2 am on Thursday.

Frustrated commuters took to social media to share photos and videos of flooded roads, demanding accountability from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

In response, the MCG said on X: "Required machinery is operational to ensure discharge of storm water. Drains are running at full capacity due to high rainfall."