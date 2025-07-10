Mamata accuses BJP of targeting Bengalis across states, calls eviction drive in Delhi's Jai Hind Colony ‘anti-Bangla agenda’

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that it was targeting Bengali migrant workers in Delhi’s Jai Hind Colony and spreading its anti-Bengali agenda beyond the state's borders.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Banerjee said she was "deeply disturbed" by reports of harassment and forced eviction of Bengali residents in Vasant Kunj locality of the national capital, alleging the BJP-led administration had denied them basic utilities like water and electricity in an attempt to displace them.

"I am deeply disturbed by the alarming news of harassment emerging from Jai Hind Colony in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, a settlement predominantly inhabited by Bengalis who built the city as part of its unorganised workforce," the TMC supremo said.

"Their water supply was reportedly cut on orders from the BJP-led government. Electricity meters were confiscated and power was abruptly cut the day before yesterday. Residents also claim Delhi Police, backed by RAF personnel, blocked private water tankers they had arranged and paid for. A forced eviction is currently underway despite the matter being sub-judice following another transgression last December by Delhi Police. How can we claim to be a democratic republic if the basic rights to shelter, water, electricity are being trampled upon?" she added.

The chief minister warned that such actions amounted to criminalising the identity and language of Bengali-speaking Indians, and accused the BJP of treating them as "infiltrators in their own country."

"There are over 1.5 crore migrant workers in Bengal who live with dignity. But the same cannot be said for BJP-ruled states, where Bengalis are being treated as infiltrators in their own country. Speaking Bengali does not make one a Bangladeshi. These individuals are as much citizens of India as anyone else, regardless of what language they speak," Banerjee said.