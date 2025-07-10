Two students stab school principal to death in Haryana after repeated warnings over haircut

CHANDIGARH: Two Class XII students allegedly stabbed the director-cum-principal of a private school at Bass village in Narnaund subdivision of Hisar, Haryana, to death on Thursday after he asked them to get a haircut and follow school discipline.

The incident took place at Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Bass village. The director-cum-principal, 50-year-old Jagbir Singh Pannu, was allegedly attacked inside the school premises. He was stabbed multiple times. The students were reportedly angry over being frequently reprimanded for not maintaining proper grooming standards, specifically their haircuts, and for failing to adhere to school rules.

Singh had reportedly warned the teenagers multiple times and urged them to mend their ways. After attacking him, both students fled the spot.

Pannu was rushed to a nearby private hospital by the school staff and was later shifted to another hospital in Hisar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and started an investigation.

Sources said the students involved have been identified. The motive behind the attack remains unclear as police continue to question school staff and other students. Parents and local villagers gathered at the school following the incident.