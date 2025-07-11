Army launches 'Operation Shiva' to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has launched Operation Shiva 2025 to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra. The operation is being carried out in close coordination with the civil administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The Army on Friday said, "This annual high-tempo operation aims to provide robust security architecture along both the Northern and Southern Yatra routes, particularly in light of the heightened threat from Pakistan-backed proxies in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor."

As part of this year’s enhanced security framework, over 8,500 troops have been deployed, supported by a wide array of technological and operational resources.

The operation involves "a dynamic counter-terrorism grid, prophylactic security deployment, and corridor protection measures... Comprehensive assistance to civil authorities is also being provided, particularly in disaster management and emergency response," the Army said.

Elaborating on the operation, which includes key deployments and tasks, the Army added, "Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) grid with more than 50 C-UAS and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems each to neutralise drone threats has been set up."

The Army further said, "Signal companies for seamless communication, EME (Electronics and Mechanical Engineers) detachments for technical support, and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads have been deployed."

Apart from personnel on the ground, "The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are being deployed on regular missions and live monitoring of Yatra routes and the Holy Cave," the Army said, adding that engineer task forces for bridge construction, track widening, and disaster mitigation have also been deployed.

The Amarnath Cave is located at over 12,000 feet above mean sea level, where temperatures can fall below zero.

Given the terrain and altitude, medical services have been prioritised. More than 150 doctors and medical personnel have been stationed, along with two Advanced Dressing Stations, nine Medical Aid Posts, a 100-bed hospital, and 26 oxygen booths supported by 200,000 litres of oxygen.

Plans have been drawn up in anticipation of adverse weather that could disrupt supply lines. These include the storage of emergency rations for 25,000 persons, Quick Reaction Teams, tent cities, water points, and plant equipment such as bulldozers and excavators.

Preparations for emergency response are also in place, with Indian Army helicopters on standby. The Army said it is harnessing advanced technology to ensure a robust security framework during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

"By implementing live tracking of Yatra convoys between Jammu and the Holy Cave, the Army is maintaining constant situational awareness through high-resolution PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera and drone feeds. Real-time updates on convoy movement are being monitored to pre-empt any threats, while seamless multi-agency coordination ensures swift response and effective security management across the entire route," it added.

"Operation Shiva 2025 reflects the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to ensure a safe, seamless, and spiritually fulfilling Yatra for all devotees undertaking the sacred pilgrimage," the Army said.