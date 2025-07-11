As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla inches closer to his return from the International Space Station (ISS), the sense of anticipation is palpable back home in lucknow. The Shuklas, grappling with anxiety during Shubhanshu’s historic lift-off a fortnight ago, are a bit relaxed now, thanks largely to hubhanshu’s calm composure and reassuring presence, even from space. The family is happy getting calls from him almost daily. They say he sounds confident. That’s reassuring to the family and makes the wait for his return bearable. The Axion-4 mission entered its 14th day on Wednesday, which means Shukla can now return any day next week.

2 claimants to the chair of Chief Medical Officer

The post of Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur is at the centre of high drama played out by claimants. One is dr hari dutt Nemi, the previously suspended CMO. The other is dr Uday Nath, the incumbent CMO. The ruckus began when dr Nemi, who was suspended last month, returned to the office on Wednesday morning and occupied the CMO chair, claiming he got a high Court stay on his suspension. dr Nath hurried to the office, only to find Nemi already seated. A bristling Nath pulled a nearby chair and set up his office in the same room. They even dueled verbally. eventually, Nath shifted to the additional CMO’s room.

Over 37.21 crore saplings planted in 12-hour drive

Uttar Pradesh witnessed another record-breaking feat when 37.21 crore saplings were planted during a 12-hour plantation drive, breaking last year’s record of 36.5 crore saplings. CM Yogi Adityanath kicked off the campaign -- ‘ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ –by planting harishankari (peepal, pakar, and banyan) saplings in Ayodhya, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur. A plantation was carried out along the expressways, national and state highways, service lanes, and along rivers and tributaries under the Pavitra dhara Vriksharopan initiative to restore the ecological flow of the rivers. Teak and Sheesham saplings were mainly used on the day.

