Tennis player murder: Postmortem report contradicts father's 'shot her from behind' confession

The postmortem report of former tennis player Radhika Yadav has contradicted key claims made in the FIR registered against her father, Deepak Yadav, who is accused of killing her at their home in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok on Thursday.

According to a report by India Today, Dr Deepak Mathur, a member of the Gurgaon Government Hospital Board and surgeon, confirmed in a telephonic conversation that Radhika sustained four gunshot wounds, all located on her chest. He added that the bullets were removed from her body and sent for forensic examination.

This revelation is at odds with the FIR, which stated that Deepak had fired three bullets at his daughter from behind. The discrepancy has raised fresh questions about the sequence of events leading to the 25-year-old’s death and the accuracy of the accused’s confession.

Police had earlier said Deepak Yadav admitted to shooting his daughter after being taunted for living off her income. On Friday, a court remanded him in police custody for one day.

The FIR, filed on the complaint of Radhika's uncle Kuldeep Yadav, stated that the incident occurred around 10:30 am. Kuldeep, who lives on the ground floor of the family’s double-storey home in Sector 57, said he heard a loud noise and rushed upstairs, where he found Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. A licensed .32 bore revolver, believed to be the murder weapon, was found in the drawing room.