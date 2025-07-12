Nation

IIM-Calcutta female student called for counselling, raped inside boy's hostel; one held

The woman alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the officer said.
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. (Photo | www.iimcal.ac.in)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KOLKATA: A woman studying at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta was allegedly raped by a student inside a hostel of the business school, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur Police Station, they said.

The alleged incident inside the boys' hostel of IIM-Calcutta took place on Friday, a police officer said.

"The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," he said.

She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the officer said.

"The accused student was detained last night before being formally arrested," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

The development comes almost a fortnight after a student was allegedly gangraped inside a law college in Kolkata.

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
South Calcutta Law College reopens amid heavy security after gang rape incident
rape
FIR
IIM-Calcutta

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com