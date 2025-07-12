Illegal shrine demolished in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar

DEHRADUN: In a joint operation, the Railway Department and District Administration demolished an illegally constructed Mazar (shrine ) on railway land in Lutabad village, Ramnagar, Nainital district.

The demolition drive was carried out after the railway administration sought cooperation from the district administration to remove the encroachment.

According to officials, the Mazar was demolished on Friday after a team of officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pramod Kumar, police administration, and Railway Protection Force (RPF), conducted the operation.

Senior Railway Engineer Akhilesh Kumar was also present during the demolition.

"The mazar was an encroachment on railway land, and we had issued notices earlier, asking the occupants to vacate the premises," said Akhilesh Kumar. "Despite the deadline, the encroachment was not removed, leading to the demolition drive. The structure was also causing obstruction to the movement of people."