Woman called for counselling to IIM-Calcutta, raped inside boy's hostel; one held

The victim initially approached Thakurpukur police station in Kolkata to lodge a complaint. However, she was directed to Haridevpur police station, as IIM-C falls under its jurisdiction.

With assistance from Thakurpukur police personnel, she went to Haridevpur police station on Friday and filed a complaint against the accused student. Police then visited the scene, collected evidence, and subsequently arrested the accused.

“The incident is being investigated by the police. I can’t comment on anything right now,” Saibal Chattopadhyay, Director-in-Charge, IIM-C told the TNIE.

Recently, an incident of gang-rape took place in the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata. The incident took place on June 25. However, the incident came to light on June 27. On the basis of the complaint of the victim, a student of the college, three accused were arrested by the police. The guard of the college who was on duty on the day of the incident was also arrested later.