Woman called for counselling to IIM-Calcutta, raped inside boy's hostel; one held

KOLKATA: A student of the Indian Institute of Management, Joka (IIM-C) was arrested in connection to an alleged rape incident on the campus of the institution. According to sources, the accused, Paramananda Toppaunawar, a second-year student of IIM-C has been arrested by the police on the basis of a complaint of the victim.
According to police sources, the victim, an outsider was called to the boys’ hostel under the pretext of a counselling session. Upon entering, she was reportedly not allowed to sign the visitor’s book. She is said to have lost consciousness after consuming pizza and water offered to her, which allegedly contained a sedative. When she regained consciousness, she found herself lying in the hostel and alleged that she had been raped while unconscious. She further claimed that she was assaulted when she resisted.
The victim initially approached Thakurpukur police station in Kolkata to lodge a complaint. However, she was directed to Haridevpur police station, as IIM-C falls under its jurisdiction.
With assistance from Thakurpukur police personnel, she went to Haridevpur police station on Friday and filed a complaint against the accused student. Police then visited the scene, collected evidence, and subsequently arrested the accused.
“The incident is being investigated by the police. I can’t comment on anything right now,” Saibal Chattopadhyay, Director-in-Charge, IIM-C told the TNIE.
Recently, an incident of gang-rape took place in the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata. The incident took place on June 25. However, the incident came to light on June 27. On the basis of the complaint of the victim, a student of the college, three accused were arrested by the police. The guard of the college who was on duty on the day of the incident was also arrested later.