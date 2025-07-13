AAP government in Punjab to hire retired doctors amid severe shortage of medical specialists

CHANDIGARH: Facing an acute shortage of medical specialists, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has begun hiring retired doctors, even as it claims to have improved the state’s healthcare infrastructure. Nearly 47 per cent of sanctioned specialist posts in government hospitals remain vacant across Punjab.
Sources said that out of the 2,098 posts of sanctioned specialists, 990 are lying vacant. Not only specialist doctors but also posts of doctors in the general medical officer cadre are lying vacant. 1,962 posts are yet to be filled out of 3,847, which comes to 51 per cent.
Sources said that the state health department has decided to recruit 100 retired medical specialists through walk-in interviews. Thus, it has invited applications from the retired government doctors to apply for these contractual posts of consultants in district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHCs).
As per the notification issued by the state health department, the posts to be filled include 21 in paediatrics, 20 in general medicine, 20 in gynaecology, 15 in general surgery, 13 in anaesthesia, 7 radiologists and four doctors in psychiatry. Also, only retired specialist doctors between 58 and 64 years of age will be eligible to apply. The contract will be for one year and can be extended annually based on performance and subject to the approval of the finance department.
These doctors will get remuneration equivalent to the last pay drawn, minus pension, plus dearness allowance as admissible on the date of appointment. Besides, they must be free of disciplinary proceedings.
They will not be allowed to engage in private practice during the contractual period and will only do clinical duties (outpatient, inpatient, and emergency care) and will be exempted from medico-legal, administrative, or post-mortem responsibilities.
Recently, posts of specialised doctors were advertised, but only 60 doctors joined. In 2022, the government also tried to fill 634 posts of specialist doctors but did not get a good response. The reason that doctors refrain from joining the state medical services is due to pay disparities, lack of emergency medical staff thus, specialist doctors have to take care of emergencies, and they are also deployed for VVIP duties.
This decision of the state health department to hire retired specialists has not gone well with the young doctors, and many of them say they have been awaiting recruitment since November 2022, when the last advertisement for regular posts was issued.
Interestingly, 31 specialist doctors who pursued post-graduation under the government quota have exited service without completing the mandatory service period or depositing the stipulated bond amount of Rs 50 lakh. As per rules, after one gets admission under the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) quota, one has to serve with the state government as one signs a 10-year service bond in exchange for subsidised admission.
As four doctors each resigned from Sangrur and Ludhiana, three each from Kapurthala, Mansa, and Faridkot, two each from Mohali, Tarn Taran, and Ropar and one each from Bathinda, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Barnala. They have also not deposited the bond amount they pledged at the time of admission. The health department has directed civil surgeons to initiate recovery proceedings.
The civil surgeons have been instructed to contact these doctors immediately and serve them a 21-day notice to deposit the bond, amount and if they fail, disciplinary action will be initiated, and the department has directed that a formal request be made to the Punjab Medical Council or relevant regulatory bodies to cancel their medical registration.
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) president Dr Akhil Sarin said a few months back, 110 specialised doctors joined as part of their bond obligation, and in the coming days a few more are likely to join after the end of the extensions granted to them. Also, walk-in interviews for an additional 160 specialist posts are also in the pipeline.
"All these steps are effectively aimed at providing specialist services to the poor and underserved. In 2020, the then government stalled career progression of medical officers this was one of the causes why specialised doctors did not opt for government jobs. While lack of security is another issue,’’ he said. `
" A few years back their were similar schemes of re-employment of post retirement and few doctors had taken the extensions then,’’ he said.