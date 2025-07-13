AAP government in Punjab to hire retired doctors amid severe shortage of medical specialists

CHANDIGARH: Facing an acute shortage of medical specialists, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has begun hiring retired doctors, even as it claims to have improved the state’s healthcare infrastructure. Nearly 47 per cent of sanctioned specialist posts in government hospitals remain vacant across Punjab.

Sources said that out of the 2,098 posts of sanctioned specialists, 990 are lying vacant. Not only specialist doctors but also posts of doctors in the general medical officer cadre are lying vacant. 1,962 posts are yet to be filled out of 3,847, which comes to 51 per cent.

Sources said that the state health department has decided to recruit 100 retired medical specialists through walk-in interviews. Thus, it has invited applications from the retired government doctors to apply for these contractual posts of consultants in district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHCs).

As per the notification issued by the state health department, the posts to be filled include 21 in paediatrics, 20 in general medicine, 20 in gynaecology, 15 in general surgery, 13 in anaesthesia, 7 radiologists and four doctors in psychiatry. Also, only retired specialist doctors between 58 and 64 years of age will be eligible to apply. The contract will be for one year and can be extended annually based on performance and subject to the approval of the finance department.