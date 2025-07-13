Amalgam of Muslim bodies in J&K calls for boycott of Shia leader Imran Ansari over his 'provocative statements'

SRINAGAR: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of various religious bodies and scholars of both Sunni and Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday called for legal action and community boycott of influential Shia leader and former minister Imran Reza Ansari for allegedly making “provocative” statements.

“MMU wishes to place on record its deep anguish and strong condemnation of continued and deliberate provocations by Imran Ansari. Previously, the MMU had refrained from naming the individual hoping that he would correct his malicious intent. However, instead of rectifying, Ansari has now publicly resorted to openly abusing and disrespecting the revered companions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and a direct attack on the foundations of Islamic unity, ethics, and mutual respect and will not be tolerated,” said a spokesman of MMU.

The MMU said Ansari’s remarks are not a matter of “difference of opinion, but a deliberate and malicious attempt to incite sectarian strife in Kashmir - an act that threatens the harmony and unity that generations of scholars and spiritual leaders have preserved through mutual respect, restraint and dialogue.”

The spokesman said MMU notes that Shia scholars too are deeply disturbed by the provocative statement of Ansari and have unequivocally distanced themselves from his statements and affirmed that such speech has no place in the teachings of Islam.