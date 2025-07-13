Amalgam of Muslim bodies in J&K calls for boycott of Shia leader Imran Ansari over his 'provocative statements'

SRINAGAR: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of various religious bodies and scholars of both Sunni and Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday called for legal action and community boycott of influential Shia leader and former minister Imran Reza Ansari for allegedly making “provocative” statements.
“MMU wishes to place on record its deep anguish and strong condemnation of continued and deliberate provocations by Imran Ansari. Previously, the MMU had refrained from naming the individual hoping that he would correct his malicious intent. However, instead of rectifying, Ansari has now publicly resorted to openly abusing and disrespecting the revered companions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
“This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and a direct attack on the foundations of Islamic unity, ethics, and mutual respect and will not be tolerated,” said a spokesman of MMU.
The MMU said Ansari’s remarks are not a matter of “difference of opinion, but a deliberate and malicious attempt to incite sectarian strife in Kashmir - an act that threatens the harmony and unity that generations of scholars and spiritual leaders have preserved through mutual respect, restraint and dialogue.”
The spokesman said MMU notes that Shia scholars too are deeply disturbed by the provocative statement of Ansari and have unequivocally distanced themselves from his statements and affirmed that such speech has no place in the teachings of Islam.
In view of the sensitivity of the situation, the MMU has urged the authorities to initiate immediate legal action against Imran Ansari for inciting communal disharmony and hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.
“All member scholars of the MMU have taken a unanimous decision to boycott Imran Ansari until he publicly apologises and withdraws his statements. No platform, religious gathering, or public event associated with MMU or its constituents will host or endorse him till then,” the MMU spokesman said
The MMU also appealed to the public to remain calm and not fall into the trap of provocation.
“Our strength lies in our unity, and we must not allow those with hidden agendas — acting at the behest of unknown forces - to divide us,” it added.
Meanwhile, in a statement on social media, Imran Ansari said the video clip recently circulated online accompanied by claims in which it was stated that “I have spoken ill of the companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), I want to state without ambiguity that this allegation is unfounded”.
“The interpretation being pushed onto my words is not only inaccurate but also ignores the broader context and intent of what was said. To be clear, I stand firmly by the fatwa of Ayatollah Sistani and Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, who prohibit insulting the sanctities of Ahl al-Sunnah. This is not a tactical position, but a principled one.
“The path toward any meaningful unity within the Muslim Ummah must begin with mutual respect, not with provocation, distortion, or sectarian one-upmanship,” he said.
“The video in question, while selectively edited and misrepresented, may have struck a nerve for some. I acknowledge that, but I reiterate: no disrespect was intended, and any claim to the contrary is baseless, and I was not aiming at disrespecting any Sahaba, nor did I mention one. I meant no offense, and I value the perspectives and sentiments involved.
“I remain unapologetic about my faith and my understanding of Islam. I see no contradiction between holding firmly to this truth and simultaneously advocating for respectful engagement with all Muslims,” Ansari added.