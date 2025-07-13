ULFA-I says missile attack killed its two top commanders, vows revenge

GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah faction of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) on Sunday said a missile attack, carried out by “colonial occupational forces” on its camp, killed its two top commanders.

The outfit in a statement said the attack was carried out during the funeral ceremony of one of its senior-most leaders, “Lieutenant General” Nayan Asom, who was killed recently in an alleged drone attack by the “occupational forces.”

The ULFA-I said “Brigadier” Ganesh Asom and “Colonel” Pradip Asom lost their lives in the “cruel and inhuman” missile attack. The outfit further stated that several other members, as well as some civilians, were injured.

“The occupational forces have continued the attack in the areas using fighter jets. We would like to tell the indigenous people of Assam that we are determined to avenge this brutal attack carried out by the colonial nation,” the ULFA-I warned.

Guwahati-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said, “There are no inputs with the Indian Army on the operation.”