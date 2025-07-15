Assam CM Himanta Sarma clarifies 'anti-Bengali' remark, TMC accuses him of xenophobia

KOLKATA: Amid the raging controversy over his remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that his comments were being distorted to appear ‘anti-Bengali’.

However, he once again drew flak from the Trinamool Congress, with party leader Debangshu Bhattacharya attacking him and saying, “This is @himantabiswa's last-ditch attempt to veil his XENOPHOBIA and LINGUISTIC CHAUVINISM behind communal smokescreens.”

Last week, Biswa Sarma had reportedly said that if anyone writes his or her mother tongue as Bengali in census documents, then it is easy to find out how many Bengalis are in Assam.

Attacking him, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh had said, “@himantabiswa has made a preposterous and frankly outrageous claim that those who declare Bengali as their mother tongue in census documents are ‘Bangladeshi foreigners.’ Let’s remind him: our National Anthem is in Bengali. Our National Song is in Bengali.”