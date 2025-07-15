NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil dubs reports of switching sides as baseless

MUMBAI: Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil has dismissed speculation about quitting his post and possible move to the BJP, saying he had neither met any leader of the saffron outfit nor anyone from the ruling coalition party approached him.

The former state minister termed as baseless media reports about his switch over.

Reports in a section of media have also claimed Patil has resigned as the state NCP (SP) president and that his party colleague and MLC Shashikant Shinde will succeed him.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP), led by former Union minister Sharad Pawar, has convened its general body meeting on Tuesday.

"I have not contacted any leader in the BJP, nor has anyone asked me to join (BJP). I am the state president of a party and I am surprised by such reports," the NCP (SP) leader told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises here on Monday.

Downplaying speculation around his political moves, Patil said, "Even if someone meets a leader from another party, it leads to all kinds of speculation. I have denied such reports multiple times, but they keep resurfacing.

How many times do I have to deny them? These stories are reported repeatedly and never turn out to be true."