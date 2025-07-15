'Praying for his safe landing: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's father ahead of his return to Earth

LUCKNOW: With Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on his way back to Earth after an 18-day space mission, his family in Lucknow is praying for an uncomplicated splashdown so that the planned merrymaking at their residence can begin.

The family's home in the Triveni Nagar area of the capital is decked up with celebratory lights, and posters of "Shux", his nickname, are hung outside the house.

His mother, Asha Shukla, and sister, Suchi Shukla, are busy receiving congratulatory phone calls on Shubhanshu's space journey.

Speaking to PTI Videos on Tuesday, Shubhanshu's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said, "Today is a very joyous day for us. We are praying to God for his safe landing. It is a matter of great happiness that he is returning after successfully completing his mission. It is a moment of immense pride for us and for the country that he has completed such a significant mission."

He added, expressing the family's deep sense of honour and fulfilment, "Once the landing is safely done, we will celebrate here with our family, relatives, and well-wishers."

On Shubhanshu's wife Kamna, who is not in Lucknow with them, Shambhu Dayal said they had an arranged marriage even though they studied in the same school. "Now, of course, Kamna is in Florida, but otherwise Shubhanshu, Kamna and their six-year-old son Kiash live in Bangalore," he said.