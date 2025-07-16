10,000 stranded as rains lash Raj, IMD sounds red alert

JAIPUR: Monsoon continues to wreak havoc in Rajasthan, with relentless rainfall severely impacting eastern and southeastern parts of the state. Widespread flooding has submerged colonies, disrupted rail services, and forced closure of multiple national highways. Nearly 10,000 people are reportedly confined to their homes due to waterlogging and blocked roads.
The meteorological department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in three districts on Tuesday, along with an orange alert in ten other districts and yellow alert in 20. In view of the worsening situation, government and private schools in Kota and Pali districts will remain closed on July 15.
At least 16 people have died in various rain-related incidents across the state in the past 24 hours. According to official reports, four deaths were reported in Chittorgarh, three in Pratapgarh, two in Churu, four in Kota, and one each in Bharatpur and Pali. The fatalities were caused by drowning, lightning strikes, building collapses, and electrocution.
In a tragic incident on Monday, seven friends who had gone for a picnic in Kota were swept away in the overflowing Chambal River. While one person was rescued, and two friends were found dead, four remain missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
This year, the southwest monsoon has been particularly active in Rajasthan. Over 33 districts have already recorded 60% or more of their average seasonal rainfall in the first spell. Due to the continuous water inflow, six major dams are nearing capacity. On Monday, both the Kota Barrage and Jawahar Sagar Dam overflowed following heavy rains in the Hadauti and Marwar regions. Authorities have opened the gates to release excess water.
In the past 24 hours, highest rainfall was recorded at Bhainsrorgarh in Chittorgarh district with 174 mm, while Bijaulia in Bhilwara, and Duni in Tonk received 172 mm, 146 mm of rainfall, respectively. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and remain alert amid heavy rain forecast.
Water release triggers flooding in 3 Bengal dists
Meanwhile, incessant rain in Jharkhand has prompted release of water from DVC’s Panchet and Maithan reservoirs, creating a flood-like situation in at least three districts in West Bengal – Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered the administration of ten districts to keep a close eye on the situation. Flood-relief protocols have been activated in affected areas and the process of evacuating residents of low-lying areas has begun.