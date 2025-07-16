10,000 stranded as rains lash Raj, IMD sounds red alert

JAIPUR: Monsoon continues to wreak havoc in Rajasthan, with relentless rainfall severely impacting eastern and southeastern parts of the state. Widespread flooding has submerged colonies, disrupted rail services, and forced closure of multiple national highways. Nearly 10,000 people are reportedly confined to their homes due to waterlogging and blocked roads.

The meteorological department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in three districts on Tuesday, along with an orange alert in ten other districts and yellow alert in 20. In view of the worsening situation, government and private schools in Kota and Pali districts will remain closed on July 15.

At least 16 people have died in various rain-related incidents across the state in the past 24 hours. According to official reports, four deaths were reported in Chittorgarh, three in Pratapgarh, two in Churu, four in Kota, and one each in Bharatpur and Pali. The fatalities were caused by drowning, lightning strikes, building collapses, and electrocution.

In a tragic incident on Monday, seven friends who had gone for a picnic in Kota were swept away in the overflowing Chambal River. While one person was rescued, and two friends were found dead, four remain missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.