'Himanta thinks he’s a raja, but he’ll land in jail for corruption': Rahul Gandhi in Assam

CHAYGAON/GUWAHATI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that though Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks he is a ‘raja’, he will be put in jail for corruption.

Rahul Gandhi was confident that the Congress would sweep the Assam polls, due early next year. He arrived in the state along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to assess the party’s poll preparations.

Further attacking Sarma, Gandhi said, "The CM thinks he is the ‘raja’ and is busy 24 hours a day handing over your wealth, land to Adani and Ambani. He talks big, shouts but watch his face on TV and listen to him. You will feel he is afraid because he knows he will go to jail."

Alleging that the BJP and the EC "stole" the Maharashtra elections from the Congress and its allies, and they are trying to repeat it in Bihar, Gandhi urged party workers here to be vigilant to thwart any such attempt in the northeastern state.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha was addressing a party workers’ meet at Chaygaon, around 40 km from Guwahati.

“He (Sarma) knows that the fearless Congress workers will put him in jail,” he asserted.

The leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also stated that Sarma would be accountable to the people of Assam for alleged corruption he and his family committed. Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not be able to save the Assam Chief Minister.

"The Congress won’t have to do it. The youth, workers, farmers, people of all communities and religions know how corrupt he is, and they will do it,” he claimed.