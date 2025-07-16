Minister Chouhan warns ICAR scientists, senior agriculture officials over sale of 'fake' bio-stimulants

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, expressed strong concerns regarding the unregulated sale of ‘fake’ and ‘spurious’ bio-stimulants to farmers across the country.
During a high-level review meeting at Krishi Bhawan, Chauhan criticised Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) scientists and senior government officials for their lack of oversight, the questionable efficacy of these products, and weak regulations regarding the biostimulants being sold in the market.
The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and ICAR scientists, emphasised the need for strict actions against violators and urged vigilance in granting permissions to manufacturers and sellers.
Biostimulants are substances, microorganisms, or a combination of both that enhance plant growth, health, and productivity by stimulating natural processes within the plant, regardless of the presence of essential nutrients. This process can lead to higher yields and improved crop quality.
“Questionable biostimulants have been sold in the country for many years, with the permission period for their sale being extended repeatedly. However, we often receive complaints from farmers that these products are ineffective, yet they continue to be sold,” said Chauhan.
“It is necessary to conduct a thorough review to assess the benefits these products provide to farmers. If there are no benefits, permission to sell them cannot be granted. Thousands of companies have started selling these products without proper regulations, and as the Agriculture Minister, I will not allow this to happen,” Chauhan warned senior scientists and officials.
Chauhan also questioned the motives of senior officials and scientists, asking, “Whose interests are they serving – those of the farmers or of corporate entities?”
He firmly stated, "Under no circumstances should Indian farmers be deceived in the name of biostimulants."
Chauhan's concerns arose from numerous complaints he received from farmers during his 15-day Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. He undertook a tour from May 29 to June 12, 2025, during which he directly met thousands of farmers, listened to their concerns, and promised to address them promptly.
Many farmers expressed worries about the proliferation of counterfeit agricultural inputs, including fake fertilizers, poor-quality seeds, ineffective pesticides, dubious biostimulants, and questionable nano-urea products.