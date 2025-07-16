Minister Chouhan warns ICAR scientists, senior agriculture officials over sale of 'fake' bio-stimulants

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, expressed strong concerns regarding the unregulated sale of ‘fake’ and ‘spurious’ bio-stimulants to farmers across the country.

During a high-level review meeting at Krishi Bhawan, Chauhan criticised Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) scientists and senior government officials for their lack of oversight, the questionable efficacy of these products, and weak regulations regarding the biostimulants being sold in the market.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and ICAR scientists, emphasised the need for strict actions against violators and urged vigilance in granting permissions to manufacturers and sellers.

Biostimulants are substances, microorganisms, or a combination of both that enhance plant growth, health, and productivity by stimulating natural processes within the plant, regardless of the presence of essential nutrients. This process can lead to higher yields and improved crop quality.

“Questionable biostimulants have been sold in the country for many years, with the permission period for their sale being extended repeatedly. However, we often receive complaints from farmers that these products are ineffective, yet they continue to be sold,” said Chauhan.