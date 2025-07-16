One Nation, Two Laws: Digvijaya Singh’s social media post kicks up political row

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha member and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's Facebook post sparked a political row on Wednesday.

Captioned ‘Ek Desh Do Kanoon’ (One Nation, Two Laws), the post by the septuagenarian politician showed two pictures – one where the Kanwar Yatra is blocking the road and the other where a cop is seen kicking men offering namaz on the road.

The post pictorially questioned two sets of actions by authorities on the religious practices of different communities.

The post triggered angry reactions from the ruling BJP. Slamming the senior Congress leader over the post, the MP cabinet minister, Vishwas Sarang, termed Singh as “Maulana Digvijaya Singh.”

“He only opposes Sanatan Dharma. He has not even spared the holy Kanwar Yatra. What else can be expected from a man (Singh) who has glorified anti-India Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, but questioned every operation of the Indian defence forces and never missed any opportunity to defame the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu sadhus. But mocking our festivals and holy Yatras through such social media posts will no longer be tolerated, he (Singh) needs to apologise,” Sarang said.