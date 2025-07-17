Centre plans to push eight key bills during Parliament monsoon session

NEW DELHI: Amid expectations of an Opposition uproar over several pressing issues — including intelligence failure linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and repeated comments by the US President regarding the ceasefire — the Modi government is poised to introduce over eight Bills during the Monsoon Session, which commences on July 21.

Opposition parties appear firm in their resolve to raise matters such as the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the devastating Ahmedabad air crash, the SIR exercise, Operation Sindoor, and US President Trump’s recurring claims of having facilitated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said in an interview with this newspaper that the government would not shy away from discussions on Operation Sindoor and its successes in achieving its objectives in Parliament.

“However, the Opposition may insist on a discussion on the intelligence failure on the Pahalgam terror attack also, which is unlikely to be conceded by the government, and it may cause an uproar during the session,” a senior Opposition source said on Tuesday.