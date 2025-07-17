Centre plans to push eight key bills during Parliament monsoon session

NEW DELHI: Amid expectations of an Opposition uproar over several pressing issues — including intelligence failure linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and repeated comments by the US President regarding the ceasefire — the Modi government is poised to introduce over eight Bills during the Monsoon Session, which commences on July 21.
Opposition parties appear firm in their resolve to raise matters such as the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the devastating Ahmedabad air crash, the SIR exercise, Operation Sindoor, and US President Trump’s recurring claims of having facilitated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said in an interview with this newspaper that the government would not shy away from discussions on Operation Sindoor and its successes in achieving its objectives in Parliament.
“However, the Opposition may insist on a discussion on the intelligence failure on the Pahalgam terror attack also, which is unlikely to be conceded by the government, and it may cause an uproar during the session,” a senior Opposition source said on Tuesday.
A demand for discussion on the Ahmedabad air crash is also expected to be raised in the Rajya Sabha. Recently, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to the Ministry of Civil Aviation expressing concern over the handling of the AAIB’s interim investigation report into the crash. It is anticipated that she will raise the issue and call for a government response during the monsoon session.
A reliable source within the ruling camp also stated that the government may disregard the Opposition’s uproar over the SIR electoral rolls in Bihar.
Among the Bills expected to be tabled is the Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, aiming to safeguard geo-heritage sites and geo-relics.
Other legislation slated for introduction includes the National Sports Governance Bill, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill. The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the IIM (Amendment) Bill, and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill. The Income Tax Bill, 2025, is also likely to be taken up.
Another key development anticipated during the session is the Centre seeking Parliament’s approval for an extension of President’s Rule in Manipur.