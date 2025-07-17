India cautions NATO against 'double standards' on trade with Russia amid sanctions threat

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday firmly pushed back against NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s warning that countries continuing to trade with Russia, including India, could face “very hard” secondary sanctions, cautioning against “double standards” in global energy policies.

“We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to Rutte’s comments.

“Let me reiterate that securing energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us. In this endeavor, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter.”

The sharp response came after Rutte, during his visit to Washington, echoed US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of potential 100% tariffs on Russian exports, including oil, to be enforced in 50 days unless Moscow agrees to a peace deal over Ukraine. Rutte directly named India, China and Brazil, warning that continued business with Russia could “slam back” on them in a “massive way.”