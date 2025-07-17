Indigo flight from Delhi to Imphal returns to IGI after snag mid-air

New Delhi: In a short span of over 12 hours, a second Indigo flight developed technical issues mid-air and had to reroute its journey. On Thursday, an Indigo flight with nearly 150 passengers on board flying from Delhi to Imphal had to return to the Indira Gandhi International airport an hour after it took off due to technical issues.

Flight 6E 5118, an Airbus 321Neo make, took off at 10:34 am from Terminal 3 of IGI, states flight tracking website, flightradar 24. The flight is reported to have returned to the originating airport an hour after it was airborne. It finally took off at 12.32 pm and reached Imphal at 2.53 pm instead of the scheduled time of 1.10 pm.

Indigo confirmed the return of the flight 6E 5118 to Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

An official statement said, “A minor technical snag was detected soon after take-off on flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal on 17 July. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.”

In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter, it added.

IndiGo refused to divulge the specific nature of the snag.

On Wednesday night, an Indigo flight from Delhi to Goa with 191 people on board was diverted to Mumbai due to an engine failure detected at 9.27 pm mid-air.

An emergency call was made by the pilot and the Flight 6E 6271 was rerouted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport where a full emergency had been declared due to its arrival.