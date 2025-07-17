Infant dies, father injured as house wall collapses after rains in MP

DHAR: A two-month-old girl died and her father was injured when a wall of an under-construction house collapsed after heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Construction was underway at the house located in Pithampur town, about 50 km from the district headquarters, local police station officer Om Prakash Ahir told reporters.

A wall on the third floor of the structure weakened and collapsed at around 2 am following intermittent heavy rainfall, he said.

A two-month-old girl was sleeping with her parents there.

After the incident, the child and her father were rushed to a private hospital, where the infant, identified as Sakshi, was declared dead while her father Dashrath was undergoing treatment, the official said.

The police registered a case and were investigating the incident, he added.