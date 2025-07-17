Uttarakhand plants record 8.13 Lakh saplings as part of 'Harela' festival

DEHRADUN: 8,13,000 saplings were planted across Uttarakhand as the traditional Harela festival transformed into a massive green movement, marking a historic environmental milestone for the Himalayan state.

"This festival demonstrates that Uttarakhand is not merely a Himalayan state, but a symbol of a conscious and active society dedicated to protecting its water, forests, and land," Chief Minister Dhami stated, underscoring the state's commitment to ecological balance.

"What was once a simple cultural celebration has now become a powerful, people-driven campaign for ecological conservation," added CM Dhami.

Dhami further elaborated on the state's guiding philosophy, adding, "The state government is moving forward by balancing development and faith, and environmental protection is an integral part of our primary policy."

Noting the evolving significance of the festival, the Chief Minister declared, "Harela is no longer merely a cultural festival; it has become a celebration of the collective consciousness of the people of Uttarakhand."

Chief Minister Dhami himself inaugurated the drive in Dehradun, emphasising his vision for it to be a "people's green movement" rather than solely a government undertaking.

Thousands of planting events were subsequently organised across all 13 districts, spanning villages, towns, cities, and schools.

"The seeds being sown today are symbols of greenery, hope, faith, and sustainable development. In the coming years, these very seeds will form the foundation for a green, prosperous, and environmentally sensitive Uttarakhand," asserted CM Dhami.