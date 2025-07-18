Orange alert issued in Himachal Pradesh; roads blocked, Kinnar Kailash Yatra postponed

SHIMLA: Several roads were blocked and the ongoing Kinnar Kailash Yatra halted due to incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The pilgrimage to Kinnar Kailash, the winter abode of Lord Shiva located at an altitude of 19.850 feet in Kinnaur district, commenced on July 15 and was to continue till August 30.

However, the rains have rendered the journey unsafe and hence the pilgrimage stands halted until the weather clears up and the route is declared safe, Kinnaur Police said.

The Lahaul and Spiti administration has also temporarily suspended bike rides on the Manali-Leh highway until further orders.

Torrential rains have led to the closure of around 250 roads in Himachal Pradesh.

Accoring to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 181 roads were closed in disaster-hit Mandi, 26 in Sirmaur and 23 in Kullu district, while 61 water supply schemes and 81 power distribution transformers were affected as of Friday morning.

The local meteorological office has issued an orange alert for 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in isolated areas of the state on July 21 and 23, officials said.

A yellow alert has been issued for 'heavy' rains at isolated places till Sunday.

Meanwhile, 'light' to 'moderate' rains lashed parts of the state on Thursday evening.