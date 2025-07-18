Three dead, one hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning sugar mill tank in UP

BIJNOR: Three people died and one person was hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Nangal on Friday, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said, "Kapil (40) entered a tank for cleaning and collapsed due to poisonous gas. Upon seeing this, Saunpal (49) went in to help him, but he fell unconscious as well. Supervisor Muneshwar (45) then attempted to rescue the two, but he also succumbed to the toxic gas. Finally, Prabhat entered the tank but met the same plight."

The tank inside, which all four individuals fainted contained two feet of rainwater.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel, equipped with safety kits, pulled out the labourers.