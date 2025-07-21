Army to sponsor education of 10-year-old Shvan for assisting army troops during Operation Sindoor

CHANDIGARH: The Golden Arrow Division of the Indian Army recognised the courage and resilience of the 10-year-old Shvan Singh during Operation Sindoor. He assisted the troops deployed along the border with Pakistan.
Hailed as the country’s youngest civil warrior, a class IV student Shvan of Mamdot village in Ferozepur district used to bring water, milk, lassi and ice from his house during Operation Sindoor for the soldiers posted at Tara Wali village amid tense atmosphere and scorching heat.
The Golden Arrow Division will cover all aspects of his schooling from admission to academic needs.
While felicitating Shvan, during a ceremony at Ferozepur Cantonment on Saturday, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command, highlighted the Army's bond with the people of the State and its sense of responsibility towards the next generation.
He announced the army’s decision to bear the boy’s study expenses. "In Shvan, we see not only courage but remarkable potential. The army stands with him every step of the way. From admission fees to academic necessities, every aspect of his education will be taken care of, ensuring that financial limitations never hinder his journey. This is more than support, it is a foundation for a future filled with promise and purpose,’’ he said.
Katiyar emphasised that the Army stands with Shvan in every step of his journey, reflecting its commitment to the welfare of citizens.
"The initiative is a testament to the Army’s promise to not only safeguard the nation’s borders but also nurture its future,” said a statement issued by the Western Command headquarters.
Shvan had expressed desire to join the Army. "I want to become a 'fauji' when I grow up. I want to serve the country," he said.
His father then said, "We are proud of him. Even soldiers loved him."