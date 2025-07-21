Army to sponsor education of 10-year-old Shvan for assisting army troops during Operation Sindoor

CHANDIGARH: The Golden Arrow Division of the Indian Army recognised the courage and resilience of the 10-year-old Shvan Singh during Operation Sindoor. He assisted the troops deployed along the border with Pakistan.

Hailed as the country’s youngest civil warrior, a class IV student Shvan of Mamdot village in Ferozepur district used to bring water, milk, lassi and ice from his house during Operation Sindoor for the soldiers posted at Tara Wali village amid tense atmosphere and scorching heat.

The Golden Arrow Division will cover all aspects of his schooling from admission to academic needs.

While felicitating Shvan, during a ceremony at Ferozepur Cantonment on Saturday, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command, highlighted the Army's bond with the people of the State and its sense of responsibility towards the next generation.