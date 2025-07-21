Srinagar Diary | L-G’S Sainik Sahayta Kendra established

In a major relief for soldiers confronting civil issues, Jammu and Kashmir Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha has approved the establishment of his Sainik Sahayta Kendra. The kendra aims to provide systematic grievance redressal support to those serving in the Indian Armed Forces and the CAPF posted in the union territory of J&K as well as those serving in other parts of the country who originally belong to this place. Now, the soldiers would not need to run from pillar to post to have their civilian grievances addressed. The kendra would serve as a single-window platform for receiving, assessing and facilitating the redressal of grievances.

Wular Lake blooms with lotus after three decades

After nearly three long decades, lotus flowers are blooming in Wular Lake — Asia’s largest freshwater lake located in J&K’s Bandipora district — again. The locals said the lotus, known by locals as nadru, disappeared after the 1992 floods, which caused damage to the rich ecosystem of the lake by depositing a large quantity of silt that buried the lotus vegetation. Spread over nearly 200 square kilometres and located between the towns of Bandipora and Sopore in north Kashmir, the lake was once a major source of income for hundreds of families dependent on their livelihood on Asia’s largest freshwater lake.

Congress to take statehood protest to New Delhi

As the monsoon session of Parliament gets under way, the Congress has decided to up the ante for the restoration of statehood to J&K. The party is planning to take its protest for the cause to the Capital. Its J&K leaders have called for a ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme on July 21. “We will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 22 to press for the full-fledged restoration of statehood to J&K,” said J&K Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir. He reiterated that the party is against the dual power system in J&K. The Congress has asked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to fulfil their promise of restoring statehood to J&K.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com