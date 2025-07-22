Indian Navy to host shipbuilding seminar marking milestone 100th indigenous warship delivery

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy plans to host a one-day 'Shipbuilding Seminar on Nation Building Through Shipbuilding' on Wednesday at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. Shipbuilding capability is considered critical for a country's strategic and economic interests.

The Warship Design Bureau (WDB), a premier warship design organisation under Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, is hosting the seminar to commemorate the historic milestone of the delivery of the 100th indigenously manufactured warship to the nation by the Indian Navy and WDB.

The New Indian Express (TNIE) earlier reported that Yard 12652 (Udaygiri), the second ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate series being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), became the 100th ship to be designed and delivered by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau.

China, leveraging its shipbuilding capability, has been able to raise the world’s largest navy in terms of numbers, with over 350 warships, including three aircraft carriers and more than 60 submarines.

The seminar will bring together key stakeholders from the Government of India, the Indian Navy, shipyards, industry, classification societies, and academia.

The event aims to facilitate cohesive and progress-oriented discussions on various policy aspects related to shipbuilding. Participants will also explore futuristic technologies being implemented globally and address the challenges faced by Indian shipyards and industry in delivering ships that meet global standards.

The delivery of the 100th indigenously designed warship is a significant accomplishment for WDB.

Shipbuilding is crucial for national defence and security, serving as a foundation for strategic military capabilities and economic stability. A robust shipbuilding sector fosters technological innovation, strengthens national industries, and creates job opportunitie, contributing to the nation’s long-term prosperity and growth. The positive outcomes of the shipbuilding project include self-reliance, economic development, employment generation, and the growth of MSMEs and the ancillary ecosystem in the country.

WDB, which began its journey as the Central Design Office in 1964 to achieve self-sufficiency in warship design, evolved into the Directorate of Naval Design in 1970.

Over the past six decades, WDB has played a pivotal role in the design and construction of 20 types of warships, ranging from Seaward Defence Boats to aircraft carriers.