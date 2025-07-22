Raipur Diary | Outline of vision for ‘Viksit Rajya 2047’

‘Chhattisgarh Anjor 2047’ is a concept document that highlights regional development plans, individualised visions aligned with ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. The multidimensional vision document has been prepared with consideration for the needs and future challenges, and incorporating the dreams and pledge of its three crore residents. To prepare the document, the government held direct conversations and engaged citizens through an online portal to garner their suggestions. The state’s timeline has maintained its short-term targets for 2030, mid-term goals by 2035, and long-term objectives until 2047.

Flipkart in the dock for sale of lethal knife

Raipur police lodged an FIR against e-commerce store ‘Flipkart’, holding it accountable for selling “banned (lethal) knives” on its platform. The knife was used in a murder and to injure one in the capital. The Raipur police have been repeatedly asking representatives of e-commerce marketplaces not to make various hazardous knives, including button, foldable, designer, or bladed items, available on their platforms for customers. There were looming concerns over the rising incidents of stabbings in the state capital. Despite the alerts, reports indicate that the sale of such prohibited knives continues unabated from online shopping companies.