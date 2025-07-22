Security forces arrest seven militants in Manipur

IMPHAL: Seven militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

Three members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were apprehended from Pangal Basti in Tengnoupal district on Sunday. The arrested individuals were identified as Khumanthem Umakanta Singh (36), Pukhrambam Naoton Singh (22) and Soibam Bargil Meitei (23).

In a separate operation on Monday, four cadres of the proscribed United Peoples' Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were arrested from Koirengei Chingol Leikai in Imphal East district. Police identified them as Nishan Ngangbam (24), Laishangbam Roshan Singh (35), Chungkham Kiran Meitei (21) and Chandam Ratan Meitei (41).

Authorities said all seven militants were involved in extorting money from local businesses. The arrests were made based on specific intelligence inputs, police added.

In a significant development, security forces recovered a major arms haul during raids in Tingkai Khullen, Maohing and Changoubung villages of Kangpokpi district on Monday. The seized weapons included an INSAS rifle, a .303 rifle, a lathode, a .32 pistol, four bolt-action rifles, an M16 rifle, an MA1 assault rifle, a sniper rifle, seven single-barrel rifles and four hand grenades, police said