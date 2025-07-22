Two deceased men named in FIR for rioting, attempt to murder in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Two men who died almost a decade back, have been named by the police among the 13 men booked for rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder on July 17 in Vidisha district of central Madhya Pradesh.
Five days ago on July 17, two groups of men from Prajapati and Gurjar castes clashed in Basoda town of Vidisha district.
Based on the complaint by Narendra Singh Prajapati, an FIR was lodged against 13 people from the Gurjar caste, which included Dayaram Gurjar and Raghuvir Gurjar.
The FIR was registered at Basoda police station on July 17 evening under BNS provisions pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly, attempted murder, obscenity or abusive behaviour, voluntarily causing hurt and hatching criminal conspiracy.
The complainant Narendra Singh Prajapati alleged that his grandfather Babulal Prajapati was attacked by Dayaram Gurjar with an axe resulting in profuse bleeding from the head.
The complainant further alleged that another Gurjar caste man Raghuvir Gurjar attacked one Sitaram Prajapati, which caused multiple wounds in the hands and legs.
Four days later, however, the men from Gurjar caste met the Vidisha district police higher ups on Monday, informing that two of those mentioned in the FIR, namely Dayaram Gurjar and Raghuvir Gurjar had died almost 8-10 years back and have falsely been named by the complainant.
“We met with the additional SP (ASP) on Monday and apprised him about two men Raghuvir Gurjar and Dayaram Gurjar, who died many years back, having been named among the accused in the FIR. Also, my brother-in-law Karan Gurjar, who was nowhere at the spot of the incident, has also been falsely named in the FIR. The ASP has assured that the names of those who have already died in the past or were not present at the spot on the day of the violence, will be dropped,” said Raj Kumar, who was among those who met with the ASP.
According to ASP of Vidisha district Prashant Chaube, “Some persons met me and submitted that while one of those named among the accused wasn’t present at the spot of the incident, two other accused had died many years back. The sub divisional officer police (SDOP) has been asked to probe the entire matter and if the submissions of those who met me today are found true, then appropriate relief will be granted.”