Two deceased men named in FIR for rioting, attempt to murder in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Two men who died almost a decade back, have been named by the police among the 13 men booked for rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder on July 17 in Vidisha district of central Madhya Pradesh.

Five days ago on July 17, two groups of men from Prajapati and Gurjar castes clashed in Basoda town of Vidisha district.

Based on the complaint by Narendra Singh Prajapati, an FIR was lodged against 13 people from the Gurjar caste, which included Dayaram Gurjar and Raghuvir Gurjar.

The FIR was registered at Basoda police station on July 17 evening under BNS provisions pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly, attempted murder, obscenity or abusive behaviour, voluntarily causing hurt and hatching criminal conspiracy.

The complainant Narendra Singh Prajapati alleged that his grandfather Babulal Prajapati was attacked by Dayaram Gurjar with an axe resulting in profuse bleeding from the head.

The complainant further alleged that another Gurjar caste man Raghuvir Gurjar attacked one Sitaram Prajapati, which caused multiple wounds in the hands and legs.