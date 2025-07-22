West Bengal CM Mamata launches Rs 8,000-crore local outreach drive ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced to launch a new programme namely ‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’ (Our Neighbourhood Our Solution). The program is aimed at addressing issues in various localities, both in urban and rural areas across the state.

The project with an allocation of Rs 8,000 crore will commence from August 2 and be completed within 60 days.

Banerjee said, “We will be launching a small project 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan'. A dedicated task force will be formed, headed by the Chief Secretary, to monitor it. Task forces will be constituted at both district and state levels. Police will also be involved to maintain law and order and ensure smooth coordination and implementation.”

According to political observers, the government has decided to launch this new programme with an eye on the Assembly elections, due next year.

Claiming that ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Chief Minister explained, “Many times, we notice that there are small issues — like setting up a tap or an electric pole — that need attention in localities. We have provided electricity to many areas, but by chance, some places may have been left out. For such minor issues, we are taking up this programme.”