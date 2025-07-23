Gujarat ATS arrests 4 persons linked to banned terror outfit 'Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent'

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four persons for their links to the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a banned terror outfit, officials said.

"Terror module affiliated with AQIS has been busted by the Gujarat ATS. Four persons linked to the proscribed terror outfit have been arrested," the anti-terror agency said in a statement.

The ATS will provide further details about the operation later in the day.

In 2023, four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from different parts of the city for having links with the same terror outfit.