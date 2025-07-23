Guwahati Diary | Sarah Todd takes Assam recipes global

Assam is ecstatic as celebrated chef Sarah Todd has taken its recipes to the global stage. In a video, the Master Chef Australia finalist can be seen preparing and tasting a traditional Assamese delicacy, drawing the attention of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others. “Assam’s recipes entice global tastebuds! Glad to see celebrated Chef @SarahToddChef is relishing the taste of this local delicacy and preparing it herself. From cuisines to culture, visiting Assam is an experience of a lifetime,” Sarma posted on X. Minister Pijush Hazarika also wrote, “Delighted to see @SarahToddChef exploring and savouring the rich tastes of Assam.”

Former commander of ULFA joins the BJP

Former rebel leaders joining politics is not unusual in Assam. Manoj Rabha alias Drishti Rajkhowa is the latest addition to that list. This former “deputy commander-in-chief” of banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) recently joined the ruling BJP. He dismissed speculation that he joined the party to contest next year’s Assembly elections. He said he would work on the lines of the party’s plans and agenda. Later in his life with ULFA, Rajkhowa was active in Meghalaya. He surrendered in the state in November 2020 amid police operations. Party’s state president Dilip Saikia and several other leaders were present at the ceremony.