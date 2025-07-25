Of over 27 million Indians facing infertility challenges, 40–50 per cent are men, say experts

NEW DELHI: India has approximately 27.5 million people facing infertility challenges, with male infertility accounting for 40–50 per cent of the total cases, experts said here on the occasion of World IVF Day on Friday.

This growing prevalence of infertility in both women and men is driven by lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and undiagnosed medical conditions, underscoring the urgent need for awareness, destigmatization, and inclusive treatment approaches, they said.

"For too long, infertility has been viewed through a lens focused only on women, while male infertility, now contributing to nearly half of all cases remains shrouded in silence,” said Dr. Pankaj Talwar, President of the Indian Fertility Society (IFS), at the 6th National IVF Summit & Awards 2025, hosted by the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council in collaboration with the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) and supported by the IFS.

“With rising cases linked to factors like stress, obesity, hormonal imbalances, lifestyle habits such as smoking and alcohol use, and even medication side effects, the issue is more complex than ever. Addressing it openly is critical to building a truly equitable and evidence-based approach to reproductive health in India,” he said.