Of over 27 million Indians facing infertility challenges, 40–50 per cent are men, say experts

NEW DELHI: India has approximately 27.5 million people facing infertility challenges, with male infertility accounting for 40–50 per cent of the total cases, experts said here on the occasion of World IVF Day on Friday.
This growing prevalence of infertility in both women and men is driven by lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and undiagnosed medical conditions, underscoring the urgent need for awareness, destigmatization, and inclusive treatment approaches, they said.
"For too long, infertility has been viewed through a lens focused only on women, while male infertility, now contributing to nearly half of all cases remains shrouded in silence,” said Dr. Pankaj Talwar, President of the Indian Fertility Society (IFS), at the 6th National IVF Summit & Awards 2025, hosted by the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council in collaboration with the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) and supported by the IFS.
“With rising cases linked to factors like stress, obesity, hormonal imbalances, lifestyle habits such as smoking and alcohol use, and even medication side effects, the issue is more complex than ever. Addressing it openly is critical to building a truly equitable and evidence-based approach to reproductive health in India,” he said.
According to Dr. Ameet Patki, President of the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), “India’s IVF market is set to grow from USD 750 million in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2030, but behind these numbers are real people, real struggles, and often silent pain.”
“Nearly half of all infertility cases involve male factors, yet the focus remains largely on women. It’s time we change that, by replacing stigma with support and ensuring every fertility journey is met with empathy, science, and dignity.”
Kamal Narayan, CEO of the IHW Council, said that male infertility is no longer a silent issue, as it is a shared reality for millions of families across India.
“With male factors contributing to around 40–50% of infertility cases, this is not a marginal concern; it’s a national health priority. We recognise that fertility care must evolve to reflect this truth. We can’t achieve true inclusivity without addressing male reproductive health head-on. Our goal is to build a medically sound, emotionally sensitive, and socially inclusive ecosystem where care is guided by science, not stigma.”
Clinicians, researchers, embryologists, hospital leaders, legal experts, and patient advocates participated in the summit.
At the event, Dr. Gunjan Gupta, Medical Director of Gunjan IVF World, launched a book titled How to Freeze Your Biological Clock.
The book serves as a comprehensive guide for women navigating fertility planning, and also contributes to the broader dialogue on empowering individuals, both men and women with timely, evidence-based fertility choices.