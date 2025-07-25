PM Modi becomes India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become India’s second-longest serving prime minister in consecutive terms, completing 4,078 uninterrupted days in office. He has now surpassed the 4,077-day tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who served from January 1966 to March 1977.

Modi, 74, first assumed office on May 26, 2014, and was sworn in for a third consecutive term in June 2024 following the general elections. He is the first Indian prime minister born after Independence and remains the longest-serving leader from a non-Congress party in the country’s political history.

Only India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, served a longer uninterrupted term, 16 years and 286 days (5,783 days) from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964.

Before rising to the national stage, Modi served as Gujarat’s chief minister for 4,609 days (from October 7, 2001, to May 22, 2014), making him the longest-serving chief minister in the state’s history and one of the longest-serving in Indian politics.

Under his leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 272 seats in the 2014 general elections and increased its tally to 303 seats in 2019.

This marked the first time in over three decades that a single party won an absolute majority in two consecutive elections. Although the BJP fell short of a majority in 2024 with 240 seats, it returned to power through its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, enabling Modi to begin a rare third straight term as prime minister.

The BJP hailed Modi’s milestone as a “historic achievement” and praised his leadership.

“He has the distinction of being the longest-serving elected leader in India at both the state and central levels,” said Dr. Nikhil Anand, General Secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha.

“He is also the only leader to win six back-to-back elections as party head, three in Gujarat (2002, 2007, 2012) and three at the national level (2014, 2019, 2024).”

Party leaders also highlighted Modi’s tireless work ethic, noting that he has never taken a single day off during his tenure , including the day his mother passed away. His personal discipline , from fasting during Navratri to maintaining a strong commitment to inclusive governance remains widely acknowledged.

Modi’s leadership, guided by the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, Effort by all), continues to shape India’s political landscape and global standing.