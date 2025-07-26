Four of a family die by suicide after consuming sulphas tablets in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

SAGAR: Four members of a family, including a 45-year-old man and his two teenage children, allegedly died by suicide on July 26 by consuming sulphas tablets in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The deceased were identified as Manohar Lodhi, his daughter Shivani (18) and son Ankit (16), and their grandmother Phulrani Lodhi (70), Khurai Urban police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Dangi told reporters.

The incident occurred in Tehar village, about 12 km away from the Sagar district headquarters.

Phulrani and Ankit died on the spot, while Shivani breathed her last during treatment at a hospital. Manohar Lodhi was referred to the Sagar district hospital but died en route, the police officer said.