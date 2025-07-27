Security forces recover Rs 35 lakh cash hidden underground by Maoists in Chaibasa jungles

RANCHI: In yet another achievement, the security forces have recovered Rs 35 lakh cash, belonging to the Maoists, hidden under the ground during anti-Maoist operations in the Saranda jungles of Chaibasa under Karaikela police station limit.

According to Chaibasa police, based on the tip-off that a huge amount of money had been kept hidden under the ground, a joint operation of Jharkhand Jaguar and CRPF was launched.

The recovered cash was kept by the Maoists to plant landmines and to buy explosives, they said.

The information was shared by Ranchi Range IG Manoj Kaushik through a post on the social media platform X. “On a specific intelligence related to Maoist financing, Chaibasa police have recovered ₹35 lakhs approx. on July 27 (Exact counting will be done at PS). Money was for the purchase of explosives to mine the area against the forces. Congratulations!”.

According to police sources, the bundles of money recovered were wrapped in paper and plastic, and were buried under the ground after placing them safely in a steel can.

“A total of 35 bundles has been found,” said the police sources. The money will be counted only after reaching the police station, so that the exact amount of money can be ascertained,” said the police sources.

Earlier in May this year, the security forces had recovered at least two lockers (Almirah) along with a huge cache of ammunition on the Jharkhand-Bihar border during an inter-state operation against the banned CPI (Maoist) in the Chakarbandha forests of Palamu.

The lockers, recovered from the jungles, were supposedly being used to hide the levy money extorted from the contractors and businessmen. According to police, the lockers were found empty; possibly, close associate of Maoist leader Sandeep Yadav took the money out after his death. Prime facie, it appeared that the lockers were emptied by someone very recently.