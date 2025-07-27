Six dead, several injured in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple; magisterial probe ordered

HARIDWAR: At least six people were killed and 35 others injured after a stampede broke out on the staircase leading to the Mansa Devi temple here on Sunday. The incident took place around 9.30 am.

The stampede was reportedly triggered by a rumour that a high-voltage power line had snapped and fallen on the temple path, sparking panic among the large crowd of devotees. A large crowd of pilgrims had assembled for darshan, but panic over the current hazard rumor quickly led to an uncontrollable situation.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the deaths of six individuals. Following the incident, police and administration teams launched a relief and rescue operation, rushing the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Videos from the hospital showed worried family members gathering outside waiting for news.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said the administration is closely monitoring the situation, issuing necessary directives to officers. SSP Dobhal also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured. "A total of 35 people were injured in the stampede. Some critically injured individuals are being sent to higher medical centers for advanced treatment," he told TNIE.