All air quality monitoring stations run by Haryana pollution control board down since April 2

CHANDIGARH: All 29 air quality monitoring stations in Haryana operated by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) have been offline since April 2 this year due to the previous maintenance contract having lapsed.

The pollution data is now coming from only two stations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) -- one in Gurugram and the other in Panchkula. The state pollution board said it's actively working to finalise the tender process for a new maintenance contract for air quality monitoring stations in the coming weeks.

Sources said the contract of the firm maintaining these monitoring stations in the state for five years had lapsed last year. Since October 31, 2024, these stations started going offline and by December 31, about 50 per cent of them stopped recording pollution data used by the HSPCB and Central Pollution Control Board to issue daily pollution bulletins and by the CAQM to formulate strategies for bad-air days. By April 2, the whole network went down.

Member Secretary of HSPCB Pradeep Dagar assured that both manual and automated stations would continue to provide crucial data once the contract is finalised. "The tender process is on and we are expecting it will be finalized in the coming weeks," he said.

The board is aiming to complete this process before pollution levels rise in October-November this year.