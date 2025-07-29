Five Kanwariyas killed in road accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, several injured

RANCHI: At least five Kanwariyas were killed and several injured in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The incident took place when a bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a vehicle transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest under Mohanpur police station limits around 4.30 am, the officer added.

“At least five persons were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Mohanpur police station in Deoghar,” Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Casualties may increase as the condition of many of the injured are serious, an officer said.

He said the district administration has been alerted and the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals and primary health centres.