Full-scale multi-state disaster mock drill to be conducted across five districts in Haryana on August 1

CHANDIGARH: A full-scale multi-state disaster mock drill 'Exercise Suraksha Chakra’ will be conducted in Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal districts of Haryana on August 1.
It will be conducted by the Revenue and Disaster Management department of the State, along with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to strengthen real-time emergency response capabilities for the entire National Capital Region (NCR).
Haryana Financial Commissioner Revenue Dr Sumita Misra said that the comprehensive disaster management exercise is underway as part of a four-day initiative till August 1 for the entire National Capital Region (NCR).
The initiative aims to rigorously assess and strengthen real-time emergency response capabilities in the face of large-scale disasters such as earthquakes and industrial chemical hazards.
The exercise involves participation from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi across 18 districts, alongside the Indian Army’s HQ Western Command and HQ Delhi Area.
The exercise also aims to strengthen inter-agency coordination, validate existing disaster management plans, and rigorously test real-time emergency response capabilities through a unified approach involving administration, armed forces, emergency services, and community stakeholders, Incident Response System (IRS) across all levels, strengthen Emergency Support Functions (ESFs), identify resource gaps, she added.
Misra emphasised, "This initiative sets a benchmark for disaster resilience in Haryana and is expected to significantly enhance the state's capacity to manage real-life emergencies through proactive planning, effective coordination, and inclusive participation."
She said that the exercise will unfold in phases. On July 30, a Table Top Exercise (TTEx) will be conducted simultaneously at Manekshaw Centre. Various Centre, State and district officials’ responders shall discuss scenarios and formulate Incident Action Plans (IAPs).
The exercise will culminate on August 1 with a full-scale Mock Exercise conducted simultaneously across all participating districts, featuring live simulations at five sites per district: a school, government building, residential area, hospital, and industrial zone.
Misra said that District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have received directives to activate Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) and conduct pre-mock awareness campaigns, ensuring the clear demarcation of staging areas, medical aid posts, relief camps, and safe evacuation routes.
They are also tasked with actively involving Aapda Mitra, Red Cross, NCC, NSS, NYKS volunteers, and NGOs, and coordinating extensively with local stakeholders.
Crucially, all risky real-life simulations for civilians will be avoided, with trained personnel from NDRF, SDRF, and Fire Services conducting all rescue operations.
During the full-scale exercise on August 1, sirens will sound at 9 AM, initiating the drill, followed by immediate evacuation procedures, she added.
Following the exercise, a state-level debriefing and feedback session, chaired by senior officers, will be held to evaluate the exercise.
Observers will provide performance reviews and self-assessment reports to identify strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement, with a comprehensive final report, including videos and photographs, to be compiled for future reference.
'Exercise Suraksha Chakra' is part of a nationwide directive from the Prime Minister to conduct large scale, multi-state, multi-agency preparedness exercises.
It marks the first large-scale disaster simulation specifically focusing on the National Capital Region (NCR), with a strong emphasis on integrating technological, administrative, and community-based responses, thereby significantly enhancing the region's overall disaster resilience.