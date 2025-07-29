Full-scale multi-state disaster mock drill to be conducted across five districts in Haryana on August 1

CHANDIGARH: A full-scale multi-state disaster mock drill 'Exercise Suraksha Chakra’ will be conducted in Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal districts of Haryana on August 1.

It will be conducted by the Revenue and Disaster Management department of the State, along with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to strengthen real-time emergency response capabilities for the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

Haryana Financial Commissioner Revenue Dr Sumita Misra said that the comprehensive disaster management exercise is underway as part of a four-day initiative till August 1 for the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

The initiative aims to rigorously assess and strengthen real-time emergency response capabilities in the face of large-scale disasters such as earthquakes and industrial chemical hazards.

The exercise involves participation from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi across 18 districts, alongside the Indian Army’s HQ Western Command and HQ Delhi Area.

The exercise also aims to strengthen inter-agency coordination, validate existing disaster management plans, and rigorously test real-time emergency response capabilities through a unified approach involving administration, armed forces, emergency services, and community stakeholders, Incident Response System (IRS) across all levels, strengthen Emergency Support Functions (ESFs), identify resource gaps, she added.

Misra emphasised, "This initiative sets a benchmark for disaster resilience in Haryana and is expected to significantly enhance the state's capacity to manage real-life emergencies through proactive planning, effective coordination, and inclusive participation."