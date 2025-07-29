Leopard breaks open door, drags woman from bed in Uttarakhand village

DEHRADUN: The serene valleys of Uttarakhand are increasingly becoming a battleground as a surge in leopard attacks casts a dark shadow over rural communities.
In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the Agastyamuni area of Rudraprayag district, a leopard allegedly broke into a home and attempted to drag a sleeping woman out of her room late on Monday night.
The victim, identified as Kushala Devi, was asleep in her house in Dhanyo village when the big cat shattered the quiet of the night. The leopard, with terrifying audacity, allegedly broke through the door and lunged at her, attempting to pull her outside. It was only the swift intervention of her husband, who bravely struck the animal with a stick, that forced the leopard to flee into the darkness.
Kushala Devi sustained severe claw injuries to her nose and forehead and was rushed to Agastyamuni Hospital in critical condition.
The harrowing ordeal has plunged the entire region into a state of heightened fear. This marks the second such incident in Agastyamuni in just one week; a few days prior, another woman was injured in a leopard attack while in her cowshed. Distraught villagers are now urgently demanding immediate and decisive action from the Forest Department.
"We are living in constant fear," said Rakesh Singh, a local resident. "You can't even feel safe inside your own home anymore. The Forest Department needs to act immediately before more lives are lost."
Hours later, a similar chilling incident unfolded in Srinagar Garhwal early Tuesday morning. A 32-year-old labourer, who works on the Pauri Road beyond Ganga Darshan, was attacked by a leopard while he was going to relieve himself. The injured man was admitted to the Joint Hospital for treatment.
Uttarakhand, with its diverse topography, is home to a significant leopard population. These elusive predators are an integral part of the state's ecosystem. However, rapid urbanisation, shrinking forest cover, and a depletion of natural prey have increasingly brought these apex predators into direct and often fatal conflict with human settlements.
A senior Forest Department official, who wished not to be named, acknowledged the gravity of the situation. "We are aware of the escalating human-wildlife conflict in these areas. Our teams are on high alert, conducting regular patrols, and setting up cages in identified conflict zones. We urge residents to remain vigilant, especially during dawn and dusk, and avoid venturing out alone."