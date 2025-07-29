Leopard breaks open door, drags woman from bed in Uttarakhand village

DEHRADUN: The serene valleys of Uttarakhand are increasingly becoming a battleground as a surge in leopard attacks casts a dark shadow over rural communities.

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the Agastyamuni area of Rudraprayag district, a leopard allegedly broke into a home and attempted to drag a sleeping woman out of her room late on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Kushala Devi, was asleep in her house in Dhanyo village when the big cat shattered the quiet of the night. The leopard, with terrifying audacity, allegedly broke through the door and lunged at her, attempting to pull her outside. It was only the swift intervention of her husband, who bravely struck the animal with a stick, that forced the leopard to flee into the darkness.

Kushala Devi sustained severe claw injuries to her nose and forehead and was rushed to Agastyamuni Hospital in critical condition.

The harrowing ordeal has plunged the entire region into a state of heightened fear. This marks the second such incident in Agastyamuni in just one week; a few days prior, another woman was injured in a leopard attack while in her cowshed. Distraught villagers are now urgently demanding immediate and decisive action from the Forest Department.