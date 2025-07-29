Three detained at Bhubaneswar airport with hydroponic weed worth Rs 30 crore

BHUBANESWAR: In a major drug haul, the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate on July 29 seized ‘hydroponic weed’ from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and detained three persons from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.
Sources said the contraband, the highly potent variety of ganja, grown using the hydroponic method, was recovered from six bags that arrived on a flight from Bangkok.
Suspicious about the luggage, the customs officials checked them during their routine check. Upon inspection, they found the bags containing the high-grade cannabis.
While the exact quantity of the seized contraband is yet to be known, sources said the consignment could be worth around Rs 30 crore, making it one of the highest drug seizures at the Bhubaneswar airport.
Sources said the accused are being interrogated to uncover the source of the narcotics and the intended destination, and to find if Bhubaneswar was being used as one of the transit points for its smuggling in a broader network.
A Kerala native had also been arrested by the customs officials from BPIA after the recovery of around 7 kg of the contraband, worth around Rs 7 crore, from him in January this year.