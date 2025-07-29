Three detained at Bhubaneswar airport with hydroponic weed worth Rs 30 crore

BHUBANESWAR: In a major drug haul, the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate on July 29 seized ‘hydroponic weed’ from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and detained three persons from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

Sources said the contraband, the highly potent variety of ganja, grown using the hydroponic method, was recovered from six bags that arrived on a flight from Bangkok.

Suspicious about the luggage, the customs officials checked them during their routine check. Upon inspection, they found the bags containing the high-grade cannabis.