Army rescues 300 from flood-hit Shivpuri as 2,900 evacuated across Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Around 300 people were rescued by the Indian Army, NDRF, SDERF, local police and administration from a flood-hit village in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region on Wednesday.

Continued heavy rains have caused flooding in various rivers across northern Madhya Pradesh districts, particularly in Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar.

While thanking the Army for their role in the rescue operations in Shivpuri district, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that to expedite relief work, the state government has requested helicopters from the Ministry of Defence. A helicopter from Lucknow is currently deployed and actively engaged in relief and rescue operations in Ashoknagar district.

After conducting a live review of the ongoing rescue operations in the flood-hit areas from the state command centre in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said 2,900 people have been safely rescued from Morena, Guna, Shivpuri, Rewa, Raisen, Damoh and Ashoknagar and moved to relief camps. Food, clothing, medicines and other essentials are being provided at these camps.

Rescue teams have been deployed in full strength with all necessary resources. Considering the likelihood of continued rainfall over the next two to three days, all district administrations have been directed to remain on high alert and in a constant state of readiness.

He appealed to citizens to remain cautious, avoid waterlogged areas and open drains, stay away from electric hazards and dilapidated buildings, and immediately report any emergency to their local tehsil or district flood control room. He reassured the public that the government is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every citizen.

The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in many districts of the state over the next 24 hours. It has predicted 8 to 9 inches of rain in several districts, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shivpuri and Rajgarh.